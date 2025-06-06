New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Jessie Murph and more

The Kid LAROI has released "All I Want Is You," his first single of 2025. He wrote on Instagram that the song is "something to say thank you for sticking with me & being patient." He also described the song as something to tide fans over "before we kick off this album rollout."

Jessie Murph is out with another track from her upcoming album, Sex Hysteria. It's called "Touch Me Like a Gangster," and it's got a retro sound, but with very modern lyrics. After singing about how much she likes "whips and chains," Jessie sings, "I want you on your worst behavior/ Touch me like a gangster/ Rock me, baby boy, give it hell/ This bed ain't gon' break itself." Sex Hysteria is out July 18.

Addison Rae's debut album, Addison, is out now, featuring the singles "Diet Pepsi," "High Fashion," "Fame Is a Gun" and "Headphones On." She's just released a music video for another track, "Times Like These."

Ellie Goulding has teamed up with Marshmello and composer AVAION for a new dance track called "Save My Love."

British singer/songwriter Mimi Webb has released a new single, "Love Language," and announced her sophomore album, Confessions, due out Sept. 12. Mimi says of the song, "I don't think I've ever been more nervous or excited to share a piece of music. The sound and aesthetic around it is so new and different for me and I can't wait to bring people along for this new creative journey."

Rita Ora is out with a new single and video, "Heat," to go along with her World Pride Music Festival performance Friday in Washington, D.C. She says, "I'm obsessed with this track, and honestly, I just wanted to have fun with it! It's bold, cheeky, and totally drenched in golden, feel-good energy."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.