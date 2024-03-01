New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Liam Payne, 5SOS

By Andrea Dresdale

The Kid LAROI's new Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up, is streaming now. He's also released a new single, "Still Yours," which was featured in the film's trailer. It's a mournful ballad in which LAROI sings about a former relationship. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, one of the things that happens in the documentary is that — spoiler alert — LAROI breaks up with his girlfriend.

And speaking of sad breakup songs, Liam Payne is back with a new single called "Teardrops." He writes on Instagram, "this song is born from many tears, not all mine. I hope you love it like I do and not too many of you can relate." Fun fact: The song was co-written by *NSYNC's JC Chasez, who also sings background vocals. JC commented, "Congrats my guy! Was a pleasure creating with you."

5 Seconds of Summer has teamed up with David Guetta and Galantis for an uplifting dance floor anthem called "Lighter." In a statement, Galantis says, "'Lighter' is a special song because the creative momentum between myself, David and 5SOS aligned so well – we let the collaboration flow into a piece of music that feels emotional and timeless."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!