New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Ava Max and more

The Kid LAROI has released a deluxe version of his debut album, The First Time, which includes five new tracks: "Nights Like This Pt. 2," "Baby I'm Back," "Stick With Me," "Pick Sides" and "Hatred," featuring Lil Yachty. The song "Baby I'm Back" samples the '70s soft rock hit "Baby Come Back" by Player, while "Stick With Me" samples rap group P.M. Dawn's 1991 #1 hit "Set Adrift on Memory Bliss."

Ava Max has teamed up with K-pop group ENHYPHEN for a new version of their song "Brought the Heat Back," from their latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD.

Zedd has released another single from Telos, his first album in nearly 10 years. The track, "Lucky," features vocals from Remi Wolf. The DJ says in a statement that the song "couldn't have happened without Remi." He says, "Five years ago she wrote the first verse and chorus, but had no intention of staying on it. Earlier this year, I invited Remi to the studio to play her the Telos Album which changed her mind and she decided to stay on the song ... no one else could sing it as amazing as she does." Telos is out Aug. 30.

Gavin DeGraw has released another track from Chariot 20, a reenvisioned version of his debut album. The song is called "Meaning," and Gavin says in a statement that it's "one of the main reasons why I chose to re-imagine the record." He adds, "I believe that this song is a great reminder how important love continues to be." The new version of Chariot, which includes his signature hit "I Don't Want to Be," comes out Sept. 27.

