New Music Friday: Sia, Kelly Clarkson and more

Believe it or not, there's new music out today other than Taylor Swift. Here's a roundup:

Sia has released "Fame Won't Love You," a collaboration with Paris Hilton. It's one of the tracks on Sia's new album Reasonable Woman, due out May 3. Sia is executive-producing Paris' upcoming album. Sia has also released other collaborative tracks from the album, including "Incredible" featuring Labrinth and "Dance Alone" featuring Kylie Minogue.

Kelly Clarkson has released her collab with British singer James Arthur, "From the Jump." It's a duet version of a track from James' current album, Bitter Sweet Love. In a statement, James says, "When I heard Kelly's vocals on this, my mind was blown. What a great honor to have someone of her caliber feature on one of my favorite songs from this body of work."

Kelly adds, "James has such an incredible voice, so I was stoked when he sent me this song to jump on with him ... 'From The Jump' is such a cool song. It has this singer/songwriter vibe but with these pop elements of catchiness that I really dig. The melody is beautiful, and the writing is so great that I was very excited to sing on it with him!”

Knox, whose current hit is "Not The 1975," has a new single called "Change Your Mind." He's currently on his debut headlining tour and will perform at Hangout Fest on May 18 and Lollapalooza on August 4.

