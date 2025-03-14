New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and more

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from her talk show lately, but we can still hear her voice: "I'm Movin' On," her collaboration with country group Rascal Flatts from their upcoming album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, is out now. The song is a new version of a track that appeared on the band's 2000 self-titled debut album. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "Thanks @rascalflatts for letting me jump on 'I'm Movin' On.' I have always loved this song!"

And speaking of female pop stars who dabble in country, Gwen Stefani has dropped a deluxe edition of her 2024 album, Bouquet. It includes a new song co-written by FINNEAS, "Still Gonna Love You," and acoustic versions of all the original tracks. Gwen has also been revealed as a guest vocalist on her husband Blake Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, which is coming out in May. She sings with him on a song called "Hangin' On."

Lil Nas X has released the single "HOTBOX" from his upcoming Dreamboy project. The video's aesthetic is what you'd imagine a rap video by Barbie's boyfriend Ken would look like: Nas rocks pink clothing, hangs out at a swimming pool with pink water, wears a pink robot suit, fights in a pink boxing ring, shows off a pink car and sings while standing on top of a stack of pink speakers.

Acclaimed DJ/producer Calvin Harris has released his new single, "Smoke the Pain Away." In an uncharacteristic move, he's singing lead on the country-inflected track. Most of the Scottish DJ's singles have featured guest vocalists, ranging from Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding to Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd, though he's scored hits with self-sung tracks like "Feels So Close" and "Summer."

("HOTBOX" video includes uncensored profanity.)

