New Music Friday: Gracie Abrams, Coi Leray and more

In addition to Doja Cat's new release, "Attention," here are some other new releases dropping on Friday:



Taylor Swift tour opener Gracie Abrams has released the deluxe version of her debut album, Good Riddance. The new version features four additional songs, including "Block Me Out," which was released as a single last April. Good Riddance Deluxe is also available on vinyl.



Coi Leray is out with a new song called "Run It Up." The track follows "Bops" and "My Body" as the third single from her upcoming sophomore album, COI.



Calvin Harris has released a collection of remixes of his song "Miracle" with Ellie Goulding. The new remix pack features all six previously released remixes of the track, along with eight new remixes from Nicky Romero, BURNS and others.

Little Mix's ​​Leigh-Anne is launching her solo career with the release of her debut solo single, "Don't Say Love." In a statement obtained by Billboard, Leigh-Anne explains the track "is about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard." The song is accompanied by a new music video.

