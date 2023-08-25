New Music Friday: Jason Derulo, BLACKPINK, GAYLE and more

Today's New Music Friday includes new songs by big names, as well as a new single from a group gearing up to release its first album in more than a decade.

Jason Derulo has dropped a new track called "Body Count." Jason says, "This record is about having a more playful and casual attitude toward romantic and physical relationships and focusing on creating memorable experiences together. Like the song says, 'I don't really care about your body count, 'cause I just want to make that body count.'"

GAYLE has premiered a new single called "leave me for dead." The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring the "abcdefu" artist staging her own funeral. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

BLACKPINK has released their first new song since they dropped their album Born Pink. "The Girls" made its debut in THE GAME, the K-pop group's mobile game. It comes with a cute animated video.

Iggy Azeala is back with a new single, "Money Come," which samples the 1993 hit "Come Baby Come" by K7. There's also an elaborate video in which Iggy and a group of women take over a company that's run by men, resulting in record profits and, um, betting on male mud-wrestling contests.

Finally, the band Boys Like Girls has released a new ballad called "Cry" and have also announced their first new album in 11 years. Sunday at Foxwoods will arrive October 20; the group will kick off their Speaking Our Language tour on September 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

