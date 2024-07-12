New Music Friday: OneRepublic, Dasha and more

OneRepublic is out with their new album, Artificial Paradise -- their first since 2021's Human. Ryan Tedder's Instagram Story teases "special announcements" coming soon. They'll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 18 and NBC's Today show summer concert series on July 19.

"Austin" singer Dasha has a new song and video out called "Didn't I." She says in a statement that the song is about "a time months and months ago when I was backsliding into the guy that 'Austin' is about. It's admitting like, 'oops here I am again, my bad' but I love how we made it lighthearted and fun."

JoJo Siwa has released Guilty Pleasure, her new five-track EP, plus the video for the title track. She says in a statement, "This music is for the people who like to be in the pit at the concert or in the back of the club having a good time. I made the project I wanted to make, and I'm telling my story. I've always stayed true to myself."

D4vd, who recently broke out with the song "Feel It," has released a love ballad called "There Goes My Baby." He says in a statement the song is about "letting go of someone you love and letting them become their own person ... realizing that you may have been the problem, but also being happy for the person they've become."

Jagwar Twin, who recently went viral with his song "Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)," has teamed with lovelytheband for a new song called "tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]." It comes with an AI-generated video streaming on YouTube.

