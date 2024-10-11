New Music Friday: Charli XCX, Jelly Roll, The Kid LAROI and more

Charli XCX has finally dropped her remix album, Brat and it's completely different but also still brat. One of the many guest stars working it out on the remix is Ariana Grande. On the remix of "Sympathy is a knife," Ariana sings, "It's a knife when you know they're counting on your mistakes/ It's a knife when you're so pretty, they think it must be fake/ It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page/ It's a knife when they won't believe you, why should you explain? ... It's a knife when somebody says, 'Ari, I think you've totally changed.'"

Jelly Roll has released his sophomore album, Beautifully Broken, as well as a deluxe edition with six extra tracks, called Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces). Guests include Halsey, mgk, Wiz Khalifa and Keith Urban. The album features Jelly's latest hits, "I Am Not Okay" and "Lonely Road."

The Kid LAROI has dropped a new single called "Aperol Spritz," which, if you're not familiar, is a popular summer cocktail. There's also a music video to go with it. We hope that when he sings, "There's a whole lotta girls up in here but can't nobody f*** with my b****," he's thinking of his girlfriend, Tate McRae.

BLACKPINK's JENNIE has released a new solo single and music video, "Mantra." She says in a statement, "It's the perfect song to begin my new era. I think 'Mantra' will make my fans happy but also show a new side of me as a solo artist ... it's energetic and empowering with a message for all of my ladies, women, and pretty girls out there to love yourself for who you are. This is your anthem."

Tyla has released the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album. It includes three new songs.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

