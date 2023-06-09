New Music Friday: Kelly Clarkson, BTS and more

Kelly Clarkson has released her new song, "red flag collector," off her album chemistry, which drops June 23. You can also now watch Kelly perform the song live, in a new video shot during her one-night-only performance of chemistry last month at Los Angeles' Belasco theater.



Jason Derulo is out with his latest track, "Slow Low." The sexy tune changes tempo throughout, going from slow to fast to slow again, as Jason sings about a steamy night with his lover.



BTS has unveiled their new song, "Take Two," in celebration of their 10th anniversary as a group. According to a press release, the song's title refers to the fact that the group is moving on to their second chapter after completing their decadelong journey. The song is also a tribute to the group's fans, ARMY.



Actress/singer Reneé Rapp has a new single out called "Snow Angel." The vulnerable ballad is the first release off her upcoming debut album of the same name.

With Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie on the horizon, it seems only right that we should get a new version of Aqua's 1997 hit "Barbie Girl." The Danish pop group has teamed up with Tiësto for the first-ever remix of the track.

And speaking of Barbie, PinkPantheress has released her new song from the Barbie movie soundtrack, "Angel."

