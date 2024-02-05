New Taylor Swift album features Post Malone, Florence + the Machine

Taylor Swift has posted the track list for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, due out April 19. It reveals that the album features guest appearances by Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.

Having Florence + the Machine be part of the record isn't that unusual, given that Taylor's producer Jack Antonoff co-wrote and produced much of Florence's most recent album, 2022's Dance Fever. Post Malone's presence, on a track called "Fortnight," is a bit more unexpected.

The album lists 17 tracks, including a "bonus track" called "The Manuscript." The image on the back cover of the album features a sentence that could be part of a lyric: "I love you, it's ruining my life."

Swifties are paying particular attention to track #5, "So Long, London." According to Taylor lore, the fifth track on every album is usually a very emotional or vulnerable tune. Some fans believe this particular song may refer to Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who's British.

Track #16, "Clara Bow," is named after a famous silent film star of the 1920s. She was the woman for whom the term "It Girl" was coined.

Here's the track list for The Tortured Poets Department:

"Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone)

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"loml"

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

Bonus Track: "The Manuscript"

