Newlywed couple premieres new Coldplay song during wedding

As a newlywed couple prepares to embark on the "Adventure of a Lifetime," they had the chance to premiere another Coldplay song.

According to People, Chris Martin and company sent the couple, Céline and Paul Delcloy, their unreleased song "All My Love" to premiere at their wedding.

After seeing Coldplay play "All My Love" during a show in Greece in June, Céline and Paul attended the band's subsequent concert in France and held up a sign "asking Chris to sing 'All My Love' at our wedding for our first dance."

"Chris noticed and said, 'Maybe,'" they tell People. "After many attempts to reach the band, a miracle happened two days before our wedding."

Said miracle was Coldplay's manager Paul Harvey, often referred to as the "fifth member" of the band, replying to Céline and Paul on social media and telling them, "Let me see what I can do."

After Céline and Paul posted footage of them dancing to "All My Love," Coldplay retweeted the video and added, "Congratulations, Céline and Paul. We wish you a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness."

The rest of us will get to hear "All My Love" in full when Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, drops Oct. 4.

