Niall Horan teases upcoming world tour

Niall Horan is preparing to set out on his massive The Show world tour in 2024, which he says he's been dreaming up for years.

"I've been putting this show together since I was about 10," Niall shared in a recent interview with ABC's Good Morning America at TikTok in the Mix, the social media platform's first-ever global music experience.

"I know exactly how I want the stage to look," he continued, before teasing, "The set list will be a combination of all the albums that I've made, some little bits of hidden surprises here and there, and maybe some special guests along the way I'd imagine -- but apart from that, not telling you anything."

The Show: Live on Tour will be Horan's biggest tour yet, kicking off in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February, and making stops in major cities like London, Sydney and Tokyo, before extending to North America at the end of May.

The tour follows Horan's success with his third studio album The Show, which he released in June 2023, and is his first headlining tour since his 2018 Flicker World Tour.

Speaking with GMA at the event, which also featured performances by Charlie Puth, Cardi B and Anitta, Horan talked about his connection with his fans and how social media has influenced his relationship with the fandom.

With over 6 million followers and 125 million likes on TikTok, fans love Horan's authenticity on the platform.

"I started my career when social media was kind of kicking off so it's always been a bit of a thing for me," he said.

