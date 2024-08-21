Niall Horan releasing two live albums to document 2024 tour

Apparently, just one live album isn't enough to capture Niall Horan's current tour — he's releasing two of them.

The first one, The Show: Live from Madison Square Garden, arrives Aug. 30. It will include highlights of Niall's two-night stand at the iconic New York City venue. On Sept. 6 fans will get The Show: Live On Tour, which includes the Madison Square Garden tracks, plus 10 additional songs from shows around the world, in cities like Tokyo, London, Melbourne and Milan.

Both albums will arrive on vinyl Nov. 22, with a deluxe version available exclusively at Niall's online store. The package includes black discs with red-and-gold splatter, an animated cover with gold foil, a wall poster and photos from every show printed across four double-sided lithographs and two of the LP sleeves.

A live version of "Heaven" from the first album will be released Friday. That same day, Niall will pick the tour back up with the first of two shows in Dublin, in his home country of Ireland. He'll then visit the U.K., Europe, Mexico and South America, before he wraps things up Oct. 9 in Colombia.

Here's the track listing for The Show: Live On Tour:

"Heaven (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Small Talk (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"On A Night Like Tonight (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Still (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"This Town (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"San Francisco (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"If You Leave Me (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Science (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Black And White (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Slow Hands (Live From Madison Square Garden)"

"Nice To Meet Ya (Live From Łódź)"

"Save My Life (Live From Tampa)"

"Heartbreak Weather (Live From Dublin)"

"You Could Start A Cult (Live From Tokyo)"

"Dear Patience (Live From Melbourne)"

"Cross Your Mind (Live From Milan)"

"Paper Houses (Live From Oslo)"

"On The Loose (Live From Dusseldorf)"

"Put A Little Love On Me (Live From Paris)"

"Flicker (Live From London)"

