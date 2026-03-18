Niall Horan's new album, 'Dinner Party,' coming in June

Niall Horan is ready to feed his fans.

He's announced that his new album will be called Dinner Party and will arrive June 5. It's now available for preorder in a variety of formats, included signed vinyl, CD and cassette. Friday will see the release of the album's title track, which he's said was inspired by the night he met his girlfriend at, you guessed it, a dinner party.

He's also dropped the track list for the project. There aren't any features, but some of the song titles are intriguing: "She Gets It from Her Mother," "Boys Are Fun" and "Tastes So Good."

Dinner Party is Niall's fourth solo album. The announcement follows the release of new albums from fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson; former 1D member ZAYN will drop his new album April 17.

Here's the track listing for Dinner Party:

"Tastes So Good"

"Dinner Party"

"Monochromatic"

"She Gets It from Her Mother"

"Better Man"

"Little More Time"

"Flowers"

"Boys Are Fun"

"Fighting Over Nothing"

"Pretty"

"Die If I Don't"

"End of an Era"

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