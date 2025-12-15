Nick Jonas ushering in 2026 with a new song

Nick Jonas has been performing his new solo single, "Gut Punch," live during the Jonas Brothers tour, but he'll officially drop it on Jan. 1. It will be the first official taste of his upcoming solo album, Sunday Best.

Nick made the announcement at an intimate "Sunday Best Brunch" event in Toronto on Sunday, during which he was joined by brother Franklin Jonas and Canadian singer/songwriter JP Saxe, who worked with Nick on the album. You can hear a clip of the song on Instagram.

During the event, Nick performed his previous solo songs "Jealous" and "This Is Heaven," "Gut Punch," another new song called "I Need You," and the JoBros song "I Believe."

Sunday Best, Nick's first solo project since 2021's Spaceman, is due Feb. 6.

