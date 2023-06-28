Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Thom Evans: "I said yes"

Nicole Scherzinger is engaged.

On Tuesday, June 27, the beloved Masked Singer judge and her fiancé, Thom Evans, took to social media to announce they've taken the next step in their relationship.

Offering a glimpse into the romantic proposal, the couple shared a pair of side-by-side Instagram photos capturing the beachside moment. One snapshot immortalized the exact instant Thom knelt down on one knee, prompting Nicole to cover her mouth in astonishment, while another showed the two looking lovingly at each other.

Nicole captioned the post, "I said yes," accompanied by ring and heart emojis. Thom expressed his delight in a separate post, writing, "My Ever After."

The couple's engagement drew an outpouring of well-wishes from their famous friends. Jason Momoa, Sarah Hyland, Naomi Campbell, and Ashlee Simpson were among the notable personalities who flooded the comment sections of their respective posts, showering the soon-to-be newlyweds with love and congratulations.

Nicole's beloved Masked Singer family also shared their joy and excitement, with fellow judge Robin Thicke joining the chorus of congratulations and expressing his personal delight for Nicole.

Nicole and Thom's love story spans over three years, with their paths crossing on the set of X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. While Nicole served on the judging panel, Thom appeared as a contestant.

