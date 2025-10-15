No Doubt adds six shows to Las Vegas Sphere residency

No Doubt Las Vegas Sphere residency art. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

No Doubt has added six more dates to their 2026 residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The newly announced shows will take place beginning May 21 and wrapping May 30. They follow the previously scheduled performances set for early May.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit NoDoubt.com.

No Doubt had been on hiatus since 2015 before announcing a pair of reunion performances at Coachella 2024. Since then, their only other live performance took place at January's FireAid benefit concert.

"The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way," frontwoman Gwen Stefani previously said. "The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

