No, Jessie Murph doesn't have a mansion in Malibu — yet

Jessie Murph's music may be inspired by her real life and experiences, but that doesn't mean everything she sings is true. For example, despite what she says in her hit "Blue Strips," she didn't, in fact, just buy "a mansion in Malibu."

"Not yet," she tells the Los Angeles Times. "That line was just the first thing that came out of my mouth when I was writing the song. It feels so glittery, the thought of living in Malibu. It's always been something I've wanted to do."

Asked how she learned about Malibu growing up in a small town in Alabama, she says, "I'm a really big fan of Property Brothers — I'm sure I saw it on there."

In the interview, Jessie also addresses the backlash she's received for "1965," a tongue-in-cheek song in which she sings about wanting to be wooed in the way they did it back in the day. The backlash came from the line "I might get a little slap-slap" and from the extremely NSFW video, which has domestic violence overtones. Fans interpreted it as Jessie advocating the oppression of women by men, similar to the criticism Sabrina Carpenter got for her album cover.

Jessie posted a TikTok in response, writing, "This entire song is satire r yall stupid." Regarding the criticism, she tells the paper, "The weirdest part about it is that it's a lot of women who are hating. But I think some people are weirded out by my age."

Jessie, who's 20, continues, "A lot of people met me when I was 16 or 17 and a much different person — which, thank God I’m a different person. I don’t know. When people find you at a certain age, it’s like you need to be frozen in time. Let me live.”

