No reboot for Miley Cyrus: 'This is the only Hannah'

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the debut of Hannah Montana, and Miley Cyrus is already thinking about what she'd like to do to commemorate the milestone. A reboot of the show, however, isn't part of her plan.

While speaking to Billboard about her new song for Avatar: Fire & Ash, Miley was asked if she would want to be involved in a reboot or if she'd like to see a new actress cast as Hannah.

"I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah," she states firmly.

When discussing her fans, she says, "What I wanna do is really kinda honor just the longevity of the relationship that we've built...For me, I love looking back at the growth of both of us, because it's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase."

Miley also wants to honor the fact that, as she puts it, "Hannah Montana outgrew the fantasy: It became the reality of my life."

"Something that was about this regular girl who's getting to have this extraordinary life by someone she's not. And then me ... having this life because of being who I really am and authenticity ... [I want] to celebrate that," she says.

