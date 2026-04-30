No sour grapes: Stevie Nicks says it's an honor to pay tribute to Taylor Swift in 'The New York Times'

As part of Taylor Swift's inclusion in The New York Times Magazine's 30 Greatest American Songwriters Alive list, the publication tapped someone to write a tribute to her who many feel should have been included on the list herself: Stevie Nicks.

However, Stevie doesn't seem to feel it's a slight. She posted a link to her tribute on her Instagram Story and wrote, "It's always an honor to speak about my good friend Taylor Swift."

In the tribute, she focuses on Taylor's Midnights track "You're On Your Own, Kid," which she says is the song that "reconnected" her to Taylor. Stevie notes that the song helped her process the grief of losing her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie in 2022.

"I feel that her song is generational. I think it’s all of her relationships written into one song — a little bit of this, a little bit of that — and dropped into my lap," Stevie writes. "Over time, I have dropped in my own great loves to stand in her story, and it makes me cry for both of us — what we lost, what we learned and how we survived. That is how a great songwriter reaches into people’s hearts and connects with them."

Speaking generally about Taylor, Stevie goes on to write, "All that beauty and tragedy and life’s lessons have led her down this path of unstoppable creativity; she just doesn’t stop, and that is what has turned her into this beautiful young woman who makes magic with everything she touches."

Stevie also penned a little poem about Taylor and the song: "You ask about her brilliance. I can only say~ If only I had — written it … For me, this song will always live ~ In my heart."

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