No, Taylor Swift isn't on Beyoncé's new album

If Taylor Swift and Beyoncé ever actually teamed up for a collaboration, heads might explode, so it's a good thing it's not happening.

The speculation started when Killah B, who produced and co-wrote Beyoncé's new song "Texas Hold 'Em," was asked by TMZ about Taylor possibly appearing on Bey's upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II. He said that fans are "just gonna have to wait and see," adding, "Let's just say [Beyoncé is] on the approach of shocking the world. I'll let your imagination decide what that means."

However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Entertainment Weekly that Taylor is not on the album in any way. Taylor and Bey are friendly, though, and supported each other's concert movies last year.

Meanwhile, rumors that Lady Gaga and Bey have collaborated on a new version of "Telephone" have been running rampant, but mostly due to one particular tweet. That tweet points out that in the original "Telephone" video, the date of the arrest of Gaga's character is listed as February 11 and, of course, Bey announced her new album and her song "Texas Hold 'Em" on February 11.

In addition, the tweet notes that one of the lines in Gaga's hit "Poker Face" is, "I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please." So far there's been no outright denial of that rumor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.