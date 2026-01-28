Noah Kahan announces new album, ﻿'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan's next album officially has a title and release date.

The record is called The Great Divide and will arrive on April 24.

"The songs are the words I would say if I could," Kahan writes in an Instagram post. "They are the fears I dance with in the moments before I drift off to sleep."

"The music here is my best attempt to delve deeper into the people, places, and feelings that have made me who I am," he continues. "I am grateful for all of it, for all of you, for listening to them, if you choose to do so."

Kahan previously teased a song called "The Great Divide," which is set to premiere on Friday.

The album The Great Divide follows Kahan's breakout album, Stick Season, which was first released in 2022 and later expanded in various deluxe editions. The record spawned a hit in the title track, as well as collaborations with Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

