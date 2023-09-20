Noah Kahan announces 2024 We'll All Be Here Forever Tour

Noah Kahan is going to be on the road "forever."

The "Dial Drunk" artist has just announced North American dates for his 2024 We'll All Be Here Forever Tour. It launches March 26 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is mapped out through a July 19 homecoming show at Boston's Fenway Park. The tour will see Kahan playing at his biggest venues ever, including New York's Madison Square Garden and LA's Hollywood Bowl.

Fans can sign up now through September 24 for the Advance Registration Presale. Those who sign up will then be randomly selected to receive a code granting them access to the Registration Presale on September 27. Additional presales will follow until the general onsale, which starts September 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In other Noah Kahan news, he performs Wednesday night, September 20, at the Americana Music Association's 2023 Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville. On September 25, he'll record an episode for Austin City Limits' 49th season.

