Noah Kahan closes 'Stick Season' era: "I've lived every dream I've ever had"

The season of the stick is coming to an end.

Noah Kahan is closing the book on his Stick Season era, writing on Instagram that "I've lived every dream I've ever had" since releasing his 2022 breakout album.

"I watched fireworks over Fenway with 38,000 singing 'Sweet Caroline,'" Kahan writes. "I cried with my mom and my brother after I lost at the Grammys. I watched grown men and women and their families crying and singing every word to songs I wrote on a backyard patio in Strafford, Vermont."

"I spent hundreds of hours in nondescript green rooms and tapped my feet nervously as thousands of people took time out of their lives to walk into a venue, hoping to escape into music," he continues. "I was escaping too, but also running towards something. A dream so impossible to describe that my eyes well up and my heart soars and I can only laugh quietly to myself at the absurdity of it all."

Kahan notes that he also experienced "painful moments that tested me beyond measure."

"I felt immense pressure and responsibility and tirelessly fretted over whether I would be able to bear it or whether it all happened by mistake," he writes.

Kahan thanks his family, bandmates, management and crew for helping him through those moments.

"I owe a great debt to all to them, I hope they can all feel my gratitude," he concludes. "I wish I could express it with proper clarity, but I am still hungover and whiplashed and filled with a wonderful vertigo."

Following its initial release, Kahan put out the deluxe We'll All Be Here Forever version of Stick Season, followed by the definitive 30-track Stick Season (Forever). The project spawned hits in "Dial Drunk," "Northern Attitude," "Forever" and "Stick Season."

