Noah Kahan confirms 'Live at Fenway' album coming Aug. 30

After dropping some pretty huge hints over the past 24 hours, Noah Kahan has now confirmed that he is, indeed, releasing a live album that documents the two shows he played in Boston on July 18 and July 19.

Noah posted a photo of himself onstage at Boston's Fenway Park and wrote, "Every day I think about playing fenway. I can't even look at photos without crying. It is a permanent part of my soul, and im so proud to announce it will be a permanent part of my discography. Live From Fenway out 8/30. New England I love you."

Gracie Abrams, who joined Noah onstage during the first night of the two-night stand to perform "Everywhere, Everything," wrote on Instagram, "Let's go."

In addition to Gracie, those two shows included appearances by The Lumineers, Mt. Joy, Noah's family and James Bay, who also served as Noah's opening act. Noah and The Lumineers also joined James on the song "Up All Night," the first single from his upcoming album, Changes All the Time, which is coming out Oct. 4.

