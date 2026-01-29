Noah Kahan to premiere 'The Great Divide' video on Grammy night

The video for Noah Kahan's upcoming single "The Great Divide" will premiere Sunday as part of Mastercard's commercial time during the Grammy broadcast.

"'The Great Divide' has taken on a life of its own because of the fans," Kahan says in a statement. "This partnership with Mastercard felt like a natural way to honor that connection and turn it into something we can experience together."

He adds, "From the video to the moments we're creating, it's all about celebrating the community that's been there from the start."

Along with its commercial premiere, you'll be able to watch the full video via Priceless.com/noahkahan.

The song "The Great Divide" will debut on Friday. It's the title track and lead single off Kahan's upcoming album, the follow-up to his 2022 breakout record, Stick Season.

The Great Divide the album arrives April 24.

The 2026 Grammys will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

