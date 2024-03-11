Noah Kahan reaches new peak on '﻿Billboard'﻿ 200

Stick Season still isn't over for Noah Kahan.

The "Dial Drunk" artist's breakout album has jumped to #2 on the Billboard 200, giving him a career high on the all-genre chart. He'd previously peaked on the ranking at #3.

Stick Season was first released released in 2022. An expanded edition, dubbed Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), dropped in 2023. Finally, Kahan put out the 30-track Stick Season (Forever) in February, which added his collaborations with Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Gracie Abrams and others.

Kahan will be supporting Stick Season in all its forms on a U.S. headlining arena tour that kicks off in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.