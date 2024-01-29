Noah Kahan reveals the identity of one of his mystery collaborators

Noah Kahan announced January 24 that he has just two collaborations left on his ever-expanding Stick Season project, but he didn't reveal the identities of his collaborators. But now we know one of them: singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will be joining him on the song "You're Gonna Go Far."

"The honor of all honors to have the iconic Brandi Carlile on you’re gonna go far," Noah wrote on Instagram. "It felt like I was floating when I listened to her version. Her music is timeless and inspiring and there are very few songwriters in the world I adore as much as I love Brandi’s ability to tell a story."

"Her voice will always be known as one of the best ever," he added of the Grammy-winning artist. "And I’m so grateful she contributed it to this song."

Carlile added in the comments, "Intense kindred energy."

That song is coming out on February 9, along with the song "Forever" — which Noah has played live but never released — and a collaboration on "Paul Revere."

When Kahan first announced the collabs, fans started clamoring for Olivia Rodrigo or Marcus Mumford. He's still got one more chance to make fans' dreams come true.

