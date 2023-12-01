Noah Kahan shares new collaboration, "Everywhere, Everything" featuring Gracie Abrams

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Noah Kahan has released a new collaboration.

Following team-ups with Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine, the "Dial Drunk" artist has recruited Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams for an updated rendition of the Stick Season track "Everywhere, Everything."

"Gracie puts her whole heart into every song she writes and note she sings and I found myself completely swept into her world the first time I heard her," Kahan says. "So incredibly excited for you all to hear her incredible take on this song."

You can listen to the Abrams version of "Everywhere, Everything" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Kahan is set to make his debut on Saturday Night Live on December 2, hosted by Emma Stone. He's featured in a new promo for the episode, in which cast member Sarah Sherman attempts to make a pun on Kahan's name and gets mixed results.

