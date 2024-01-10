Noah Kahan teases new collaboration with artist that "inspired this entire record"

The Noah Kahan collaboration train is picking up one more passenger.

After teaming up with artists including Hozier, Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves on new versions of songs off his Stick Season album, the "Dial Drunk" singer is now set to release an updated take on his track "Homesick" alongside a mystery guest.

"This artist inspired this entire record," Kahan says in an Instagram video alongside a clip of the joint recording.

As for the identity of that artist, fans in the comments are speculating it could be Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo just told Variety that she'd be interested in singing with Kahan.

"I think he's so great and he’s very inspiring," Rodrigo said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.