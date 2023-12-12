Noah Kahan's "Dial Drunk" featuring Post Malone certified Platinum

Noah Kahan has dialed up some new hardware with help from Post Malone.

The pair's collaborative version of "Dial Drunk" has officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA. It marks Kahan's second Platinum single, following "Stick Season."

The original "Dial Drunk" appears on Kahan's deluxe Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) album, which was released in June. When the version with Post dropped in July, Kahan called the collaboration a "full circle moment" and a "dream come true."

Kahan and Post will have an opportunity to play "Dial Drunk" together when they headline the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest, taking place May 3-5 in Charlotte. Stevie Nicks is headlining, as well.

