Noah Kahan's ﻿'Stick Season'﻿ hits #1 on UK's Official Albums Chart

The season of the stick continues across the pond.

Noah Kahan's breakout record Stick Season has hit #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. While originally released in 2022, it has taken the top spot thanks in part to the newly released 30-track expanded edition, Stick Season (Forever), which just dropped on February 9.

"Some random dude you've never heard of just scored a No.1 album in the UK!" Kahan tells Music Week. "This achievement came from so much hard work and support from so many. It's something I never dreamed would happen for me, and I'll remember this till the day I die!"

"Primarily, though, I have the fans here in the UK to thank for this honor," he adds. "Thanks for showing up for me and believing in me and telling your friends about this album. It's so special to get to do this together."

Meanwhile, the Stick Season title track remains at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart after conquering the ranking in January. In leading both the Official Albums and Singles chart at the same time, Kahan follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who was the last artist to rule both lists simultaneously.

