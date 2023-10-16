Noah Kahan's ﻿'Stick Season'﻿ returns to top 10 on '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Noah Kahan's Stick Season album is back in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The record jumps up to #9 on the latest edition of the chart, notching a total of 39,000 equivalent album units. The boost comes after Kahan saw an increase in streams for his song "She Calls Me Back" following his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo's cover of the Stick Season title track.

Stick Season was first released in October 2022. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 following the release of the deluxe version, Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever).

Kahan marked the one-year anniversary of Stick Season in a Facebook post, writing, "I smile like a child thinking about this past year."

"I try desperately to transport to the past to show young Noah all this craziness," Kahan continues. "This album will forever commemorate the moment I finally figured out who I was. Thank you for all the love you've shown to this record. I am moved beyond words by your support and will never feel deserving of it."

"Thank you to everyone in my life and on my team that made this happen," he adds. "There are hundreds of you and I have to go do a show, so I won't list them here. But thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am endlessly grateful for you."

Kahan will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Stick Season in May.

