Noah, Tate, Olivia, Chappell and Gracie donate one-of-a-kind memorabilia for charity auction

Looking for that special holiday gift? Noah Kahan, Tate McRae, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams are among the artists who have donated one-of-a-kind memorabilia to the fourth annual charity holiday auction organized by the performing rights organization ASCAP.

The items include signed vinyl from Chappell, autographed merch from Olivia, Tate and Noah, and two VIP tickets for one of Gracie's 2025 concerts. There's also a collection of Rare Beauty cosmetics from Selena Gomez, an autographed guitar from Mark Ambor and two VIP tickets and meet & green passes to an Alex Warren show in 2025.

The auction is open from now until Dec. 18 at charitybuzz.com. Proceeds will benefit ASCAP's mission to support the next generation of songwriters and composers, with the money going to music education and talent development programs across the country.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.