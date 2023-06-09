Nominee Sara Bareilles "grateful" Tony Awards are happening amid the WGA strike: "I'm thrilled there won't be a script"

CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

By Andrea Dresdale

The Tony Awards take place Sunday, June 11, as the strike by the Writers Guild of America continues. The union said it would not picket the show after the show's producers agreed to alter the event to conform to the WGA's requests. For example, the show won't be using its previously written script — in fact, it won't have a script at all, due to the strike. But Tony nominee Sara Bareilles is just happy that it's taking place at all.

Sara, nominated for her role in the Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods, tells ABC Audio that the WGA's decision is "a huge win for our community," because the Tony Awards are essentially a big commercial for what Broadway has to offer.

"The pandemic really gutted our industry ... it just feels like we're barely getting our legs beneath us here," she adds. "And, for better or for worse, the Tonys are an essential part of broadcasting this industry, and the shows that are happening, and what there is to come consume, to our viewership across the nation and beyond."

Sara says she's grateful the show will go on and says she "stands in total solidarity" with WGA.

"I'm thrilled there won't be a script," she adds. "I mean, we'll see how it goes, but it feels like, 'Thank God it happened.'"

Sara's nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Her good friend Josh Groban is nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for Sweeney Todd. Another singer who might win a Tony on Sunday is Mariah CareySome Like It Hot, a show she produced, is up for Best Musical.

The Tony Awards air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!