NSYNC reportedly reuniting to celebrate release of 'Trolls Band Together'

One of the drawbacks of the *NSYNC reunion was that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the guys weren't allowed to talk much about Trolls Band Together, the movie for which they recorded "Better Place." But now that the strike is over, TMZ reports the group is getting together for a press appearance.

According to TMZ, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone are going to attend a premiere event for the film in Hollywood on Wednesday. Apparently it's a last-minute thing, but the studio releasing the film, Universal, wants to use the reunion to drum up buzz for the movie, due in theaters on Friday.

TMZ also speculates that the guys in the group might have a presence in the film beyond the song, since they're all credited for voicework on IMDB. Justin stars in the film as Branch; the plot has Branch teaming up with his long-lost brother to rescue another brother and reunite their family boy band, BroZone.

TMZ says this premiere-like event isn't any sign of a reunion tour, though. As previously reported, Justin has a new album and tour planned, so scheduling is a problem.

