Official statement on Oliver Tree's death posted: 'Your legacy will live on forever'

An official statement on the death of Oliver Tree has been posted to the "Life Goes On" artist's social media.

As previously reported, Tree died June 14 in a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32.

"Your legacy will live on forever," the post reads. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Oliver. The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times."

The post notes that Tree is now "back in California where he can finally rest" and that a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Grant for Baby Geniuses will be established in his memory.

"This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will," the post reads. "We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish."

Indeed, Tree spoke about his idea for the foundation in an interview on the Zach Sang Show, which was published in April. In the interview, which was widely shared following Tree's death, Tree noted that the purpose of the foundation wasn't to fund music education, but rather the "actual physical making of art."

"You're allowed to physically hire people to help produce stuff," Tree explained. "You're allowed to rent gear and equipment to make things. You're allowed to use the budget to physically produce stuff."

The social media statement concludes, "Love you all so much, Oliver would be so proud of every one of his supporters, friends and family. Peace be with Oliver."

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