Oh boy! Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' is here

If you thought some of Sabrina Carpenter's songs on her album Short n' Sweet were diss tracks, wait'll you hear her new single, "Manchild."

In the upbeat track, which sounds like '80s pop with a hint of country, Sabrina unloads on a guy she calls "stupid, "slow," "dumb," "useless" and "incompetent," while taking herself to task for always ending up with men like that.

In the chorus, Sabrina sings, "Manchild, why you always come a-runnin' to me?/ F*** my life/ Won't you let an insane woman be?/ Never heard of self-care/ Half your brain just ain't there/ Manchild, why you always come a-runnin', takin' all my lovin' from me."

But later, she admits, "Oh, I like my boys playin' hard to get/ And I like my men all incompetent/ And I swear they choose me, I'm not choosin' them/ Amen."

Sabrina created "Manchild" with two of her Short n' Sweet collaborators: Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff. On Instagram, Sabrina explains, "I wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack ... and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life."

She went on to describe the song as "something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life."

"it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer!" she added, noting that she's releasing the song now "so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long."

"Thank you always and forever for listening and thank you men for testing me!!" she wrote.

The video for "Manchild" debuts Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.