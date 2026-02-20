Olivia Dean and Charli XCX top the charts back home

Back home in the U.K., Olivia Dean has landed a 1-2 punch on the chart.

"Rein Me In," her duet with fellow Brit singer Sam Fender, has topped the Official Singles Chart. The single also set a record for most weeks spent in the Top 40 before reaching #1: It took 35 weeks for it to get to pole position. Olivia now has two U.K. #1 hits after "Man I Need" did the trick in 2025.

Meanwhile, Olivia's song "So Easy (To Fall In Love With Me)" is right behind "Rein Me In" at #2, and "Man I Need" sits at #4.

And on the U.K. album chart, Charli XCX scores her third #1 album with her soundtrack to the new Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights. She previously topped the chart with 2022's Crash and 2024's Brat. Plus, three songs from the soundtrack album are in the Top 40: "Chains of Love," "Dying for You" and "Always Everywhere."

We should learn out how well the soundtrack did on the Billboard 200 on Sunday.

