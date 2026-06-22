Olivia Rodrigo goes three for three with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love'

Olivia Rodrigo, 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' (Geffen Records)

Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty consistent for a girl with three albums.

Her latest release, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, just as her previous albums -- SOUR and GUTS -- did. It sold 485,000 units in its first week, which is not only Olivia's biggest sales week of her career, but also the biggest sales week of any album so far this year by a solo artist.

The album scored the biggest streaming week of the year by a female artist, and the biggest vinyl sales week of the year by a female artist. It was preceded by two singles -- "drop dead" and "the cure" -- which debuted at #1 and #5 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

When the project was first released on June 12, it broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist this year, and the biggest 24-hour streaming debut on Amazon Music of any album of 2026.

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love also debuted at #1 on the British and the Australian charts.

Olivia's The Unraveled Tour will launch Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

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