Olivia Rodrigo has already chosen her wedding song

Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty certain about her wedding for a girl who isn't engaged.

Olivia's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, charts the course of a relationship from start to finish, but the fact that the relationship ended hasn't robbed her of her faith in love. She already has a scenario for her dream proposal and a wedding song.

Speaking to the BBC, Olivia says she'd like to be proposed to in New York City's Central Park. "I'd love it if someone paid for a placard on one of the benches that said, 'Will you marry me?'" she laughs. "Then you'd sit down and you're like, 'Oh my God!'"

"So spread the word ... hopefully my future husband will see this," she adds.

As for her wedding song, she says it's going to be "I Melt with You" by the U.K. band Modern English. The 1982 single was never a big hit on the Hot 100, but it was all over MTV back in the day and is now a part of pop culture.

"Imagine kissing and then walking back down the aisle to that? I love that song," she tells the BBC.

In fact, there's a song on her new album called "purple" in which she sings, "And I melt with you/ your red and my blue/ Now I see the world in purple, purple."

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