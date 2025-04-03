Olivia Rodrigo plays biggest solo show of her career: 'I can't believe my eyes'

Olivia Rodrigo spent her Wednesday in Mexico City, playing the biggest solo show of her entire career — no big deal.

Olivia played the Estadio GNP Seguros, which has a capacity of 65,000 people, according to Billboard. In a social media post by a local paper, Olivia is seen onstage telling the audience, "Holy s***. Do you guys know that this is the biggest show that I've ever played in my f****** life? I literally can't believe my eyes. Oh my God, thank you guys so much for being here!"

The show broke the attendance record that Olivia set when she performed for more than 50,000 people in the Philippines in October, according to Billboard.

In March Liv played Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil, as well as a festival in Colombia. On Thursday night she'll do a second show at the same stadium before heading to Monterrey, Mexico, for another festival.

