Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Ed Sheeran for 'The A Team' duet in London's Hyde Park

When Olivia Rodrigo played Governors Ball in New York earlier in June, she welcomed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Byrne of Talking Heads as a special guest. When she played London's Hyde Park on Friday as part of the annual British Summer Time concert series, she was joined by a guest a bit closer to her own age.

Olivia welcomed Ed Sheeran to the stage to perform his breakthrough hit "The A Team." You can watch some video of the performance on Instagram.

"Been a fan of Olivia’s since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both albums are no skips for me, I’m a proper fan," Ed wrote. "We first met at the rock and roll hall of fame back in 2022, sat next to each other with her mum and my dad and went on to hang and keep in touch from there."

"Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz," he added. "That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege."

Then, referring to the fact that Olivia is going to headline the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, Ed added, "Rock Glasto headline Sunday @oliviarodrigo, UK loves you x."

Olivia responded, "you are the best ever ed!!! appreciate you so much. last night was a blast."

On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of them together and wrote, "what a joy and honor to sing with @teddysphotos last night. There is nobody cooler and more talented."

