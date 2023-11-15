Olivia Rodrigo on 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' scene that inspired new song

Olivia Rodrigo just released the video for her song "Can't Catch Me Now," which will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The movie isn't out until Friday, but the lyrics of Olivia's song give us a little hint about what happens in one particular scene.

Speaking to Variety, Olivia explained that "Can't Catch Me Now" was inspired by a specific thing that happens in the movie. "One of the last scenes was very inspiring to me. I don't know how to describe it without giving too much away!" she said. "It's an overhead shot of a bunch of birds in the trees, and something very important just happened."

"That was playing in a loop in my head over and over, and I was like, 'I want to write a song that captures what that feeling is,'" said Olivia, who describes herself as a huge fan of The Hunger Games. "That was the goal."

However, she told Entertainment Tonight that writing the song was very different from her usual process.

"It was a really fun challenge for me as a songwriter, because lots of my songs are kind of about my personal life," she explained. "Very diaristic and confessional. So it was a wonderful experience to try to write something from the character of Lucy Gray."

That's the main character in the movie, played by Rachel Zegler. "[She] is a character that I feel very connected to," Olivia added.

Meanwhile, Olivia is gearing up for her GUTS World Tour, which kicks off in February. She tells E!, "I'm trying to lean into sort of rockier elements. So, I'm hoping people will be able to jump up and down and scream a few songs."

