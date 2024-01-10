Olivia Rodrigo wants to act in a coming-of-age drama, sing with Noah Kahan

Olivia Rodrigo's first successes in showbiz came as an actress, and she says she hasn't ruled out going back to that at some point.

Speaking with Variety at the Motion Picture Academy's Governors Awards on January 9, Olivia said, "I love movies, I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I'm actually of age."

The "get him back!" singer, who turns 21 next month, then mused, "Maybe I am of age already.”

“I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me,” she added.

For right now, though, Olivia's best chances at an Oscar will come through music: Her song "Can't Catch Me Now," from the movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is on the shortlist of potential Best Original Song nominees. The Oscar nods will be announced on January 23.

Speaking of Olivia's future plans, she also told Variety, she'd love to duet with Noah Kahan, saying, "I think he's so great and he's very inspiring." She then crossed her fingers and added, "One of these days."

Considering that Noah is also a fan of Olivia and he plans to release more collaborations in the future, it's likely that "one of these days" might come sooner than we think.

