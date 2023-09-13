Olivia Rodrigo announces GUTS world tour with opening acts The Breeders, PinkPantheress & more

After giving fans a taste of how the new songs from her album GUTS would play onstage at the MTV VMAs, Olivia Rodrigo has announced a world tour.

"Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!" Olivia wrote on Instagram. "Register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!"

According to the posting, the tour gets underway February 23 in Palm Springs, California, and is mapped out through an August 14 date in Los Angeles. The schedule also includes dates in the U.K., Canada and Europe. The venues haven't been announced yet.

Opening acts include legendary '90s alt-rockers The Breeders — who'll appear at the two scheduled New York City dates on April 5 and 6 — plus PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan.

