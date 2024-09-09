Olivia Rodrigo salutes one year of 'GUTS': "One of the most fulfilling things I've ever done"

By Andrea Dresdale

On Sept. 8, Olivia Rodrigo marked the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album, GUTS, with a note to fans sharing what the album and its subsequent tour has meant to her.

"Happy first birthday GUTS!" she wrote in her note. "I cannot believe it's been a year already! making this album was one of the most fulfilling, rewarding things I've ever done. Writing these songs helped me learn so much about myself and make sense of lots of complicated emotions."

She continued, "getting to play the album on tour this year as well has been the adventure of a lifetime! I feel sososo incredibly grateful for all the love & support you have shown me & this album this year. thank you from the bottom of my heart and cheers to what's to come!!!"

On Instagram, Liv posted a photo of herself frolicking in a green field with a rainbow in the sky behind her.

"[T]his is me today happy as a clam, grateful as hell," she captioned the pic. "thank you so much for all the love you've shown this album the past 365 days. life is f****** magical!!!!"

Ahead of the GUTS anniversary, Olivia and her boyfriend Louis Partridge were at the Venice Film Festival, where he was promoting his new Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. She shared a few carousels of photos of her experiences in the Italian city to Instagram on Sept. 4.

