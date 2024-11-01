Olivia Rodrigo surprises trick-or-treaters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Olivia Rodrigo gave some fans a treat this Halloween, but not before a trick.

While guesting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Olivia participated in a bit where she surprised trick-or-treaters with her presence. Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, dressed up like the pop star, wearing a crop top and long brunette wig.

He told the camera he was Olivia Rodrigo, before the actual Olivia hopped into frame to hand out candy to her fans.

The video ended with Olivia singing her festive song "Vampire" with many groups of overjoyed trick-or-treaters.

Olivia went on the talk show to promote her concert film, Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, which is streaming now on Netflix.

