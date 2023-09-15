Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' tops UK chart, scores biggest streaming week of the year

We won't find out until this weekend how Olivia Rodrigo's new album, GUTS, did on the U.S. charts. But over in the U.K., she's already celebrating her second #1 album following her debut, SOUR.

According to MusicWeek, Olivia's new album debuted on top of the Official U.K. Album Chart, and in doing so, outsold the rest of the top 10 albums combined. It also launched with higher sales than SOUR did when it debuted back in May 2021.

In addition, GUTS scored the biggest streams for any album in a week so far this year in the U.K., beating the previous record holder: Travis Scott's Utopia.

This year in the U.K., the only albums that have sold more units in a week than GUTS have been Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Lewis Capaldi's Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent and Ed Sheeran's Subtract.

On the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, Olivia has three songs in the top 10: "vampire," "bad idea right?" and "get him back."

